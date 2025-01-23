Allen vs. Mahomes: The postseason history of the Bills-Chiefs rivalry

Fourth time's a charm for the Buffalo Bills?

Well, it wasn't in the Super Bowl back in the 1990s. But, perhaps it will be on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills and Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game, the fourth time over the past five seasons that the two teams will square off in the postseason.

In each of the three previous matchups, the the Chiefs ended the Bills' season.

Buffalo's road to the Super Bowl, a game they have not played in since the 1993 season when it lost its fourth straight, once again runs through Kansas City.

The Chiefs are looking to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. The Bills are seeking their first in franchise history. Each will try to stop the other from making history in what could be the most highly anticipated game of the NFL season.

Here's a look back at their previous matchups between Josh Allen's Bills and Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs.

2020 AFC Championship Game: Kansas City Chiefs 38, Buffalo Bills 24

In the first postseason matchup between Allen and Mahomes, the Bills jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Chiefs then scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter and maintained a two-possession lead from that point on.

Josh Allen: 28-for-48 with 287 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. 88 rushing yards on seven carries.

Patrick Mahomes: 29-for-38 with 325 passing yards and three touchdowns. Five rushing yards on five carries.

2021 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs 42, Buffalo Bills 36 (OT)

The rematch was one of the best NFL playoff games of all time.

The Bills-Chiefs ending in the 2021 Divisional Round will never get old. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/U54yNhMtmN — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2025

There were three go-ahead touchdowns scored in the final two minutes of regulation for the first time in NFL history, with Allen and Gabe Davis connecting for their fourth touchdown of the day to give the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds remaining. That was enough time for Mahomes to set up a game-tying 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker as time expired to send the game to overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, and Mahomes found Travis Kelce for an eight-yard touchdown to win the game and break the collective heart of Bills Mafia.

Josh Allen: 27-for-37 with 329 passing yards and four touchdowns. 68 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Patrick Mahomes: 33-for-44 with 378 passing yards and three touchdowns. 69 rushing yards and one touchdown on seven carries.

2023 AFC Divisional Round: Kansas City Chiefs 27, Buffalo Bills 24

Third time was not a charm for the Bills as Tyler Bass missed a potential game-tying field goal wide right from 44 yards out. Buffalo had taken a 24-20 lead into the fourth quarter after Allen's 13-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir. The Chiefs went back in front early in the fourth on Isiah Pacheco's four-yard touchdown run for a 27-24 advantage.

Josh Allen: 26-for-39 with 186 passing yards and one touchdown. 72 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Patrick Mahomes: 17-for-23 with 215 passing yards and two touchdowns. 19 rushing yards on six carries.

How many times have the Bills and Chiefs played in the AFC Championship Game?

This will be the third time overall that the Bills and Chiefs have met in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs defeated the Bills 38-24 in the 2020 title game and the Bills topped the Chiefs 30-13 in 1993 en route to their last Super Bowl appearance.

The two teams also met in the 1966 AFL Championship Game, with the Chiefs defeating the Bills to advance to the very first Super Bowl.

How many times have the Bills and Chiefs played in the playoffs?

Overall, the Bills and Chiefs have met six times in the playoffs, with the Chiefs going 4-2.

Here's each postseason matchup between the two teams:

What is Josh Allen's record against Patrick Mahomes?

Josh Allen is 4-1 against Mahomes and the Chiefs in the regular season, but he has gone 0-3 against them in the playoffs. Fourth time's a charm?

