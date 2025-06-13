Former NFL star WR Antonio Brown wanted on attempted murder charge in Miami

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a charge of attempted murder with a firearm following a shooting incident outside a celebrity boxing event last month in Miami, according an arrest warrant from the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida.

The warrant, signed by a judge Wednesday, outlines the serious felony charge and stipulates that Brown must post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest if taken into custody and released.

Authorities had not located Brown, and efforts to reach him for comment were unsuccessful as of Thursday night.

Police responded to a report of gunshots near the boxing venue shortly before midnight on May 16, according to the warrant.

An off-duty officer working event security told investigators he left the venue after hearing about the gunfire. The same officer said he saw Brown physically fighting with another individual in the parking lot.

The warrant cites several witnesses on the scene who identified Brown as the shooter. Officers on the scene said Brown did not have a weapon on him during a pat-down.

Investigators located two spent shell casings and an empty gun holster nearby, according to the warrant.

Once one of the NFL’s most highly-productive receivers, Brown has had his post-football life ensnared in a series of legal and personal controversies.

He finished with 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 88 touchdowns over 12 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Oakland Raiders, New England Patriots and Tampa Buccaneers.

Brown was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and received four First-team All-Pro nods. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards multiple times during his career.

