2025 NFL Honors award winners: Tracking MVP, DPOY and more

The NFL's best performers from the 2024 regular season are being rewarded.
The 2025 NFL Honors are being held Thursday, just a few days before Super Bowl 59 kicks off between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Finalists for key awards are already known, such as Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Eagles' Saquon Barkley and more for MVP.
Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels, Las Vegas Raiders' Brock Bowers and New York Giants' Malik Nabers are up for Offensive Rookie of the Year.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
Here's a tracker with the winners as the awards are announced:
Assistant Coach of the Year: Ben Johnson
Ben Johnson, now the Chicago Bears' head coach, won Assistant Coach of the Year after his stellar season as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator.
NFL
2024 Lions OC Ben Johnson wins Assistant Coach of the Year!— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
📺: #NFLHonors on FOX & NFLN
📱: Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/UTIyUkCSS3
Offensive Rookie of the Year: Jayden Daniels
Commanders rising star Daniels helped his team to the NFC's No. 6 seed and a shock upset over the Detroit Lions in the divisional round.
Jayden Daniels is the @Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year! pic.twitter.com/T6rYSLyoEg— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
Defensive Player of the Year: Pat Surtain II
Denver Broncos shutdown corner Pat Surtain II had another stellar season with Sean Payton at the helm.
🔒⬇️🎮@PatSurtainll is the 2024 @AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year‼️ pic.twitter.com/FnpCqno4XP— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 7, 2025
Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley
Barkley's debut season with Philadelphia was sensational, but it's not over yet.
Never a doubt.— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 7, 2025
Saquon Barkley is your NFL Offensive Player of the Year‼️@saquon | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/e44wUIvSZF
Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow
Burrow couldn't lift the Cincinnati Bengals into the playoffs, but he delivered an impressive individual campaign coming off a wrist injury in 2023.
Joe Burrow is the 2024 @AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year.@JoeyB x #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/b6pOkCFudN— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 7, 2025
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Jared Verse
The Los Angeles Rams may have lost Aaron Donald, but they may have gained something in Verse.
Jared Verse takes home Defensive Rookie of the Year ‼️ #NFLHonors@JaredVerse1 @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/yW02Fzsl13— NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025
This is a developing story and will be updated...