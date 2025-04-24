NFL Draft
Live Updates

Live updates: First round of the 2025 NFL Draft set to begin Thursday

The Tennessee Titans are on the clock with the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night with the first round as the nation's top college players find out which professional team they will join. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

NFL Draft
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us