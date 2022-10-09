NFL Twitter roasts Kyler Murray's green pregame outfit originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed up to his Week 5 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles in a very fine style.

The Cardinals signal-caller showed up to State Farm Stadium in a bright lime green suit, accompanied by a matching pair of bell-bottom pants ahead of this afternoon's matchup. He finished his look with a pair of black shoes and a diamond chain.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to wearing eclectic outfits, but this ensemble definitely takes the cake.

The NFL Twitter turned into a comedy show as fans began to roast Murray's suit:

Eagles by a HUNDRED pic.twitter.com/miNNKktlfc — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray with one of the worst pre-game fits I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/NtpGfh1yHb — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray looks like he needs to speak to your manager immediately pic.twitter.com/ip0EP0uCLJ — stoolie memes (@StoolieMemes) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray out here looking like Hilary Clinton. pic.twitter.com/OxmSu3Tg9R — TPS (@TotalProSports) October 9, 2022

Kyler Murray, respecter of Her Majesty's fashion. pic.twitter.com/4iXVEjqnJh — Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden) October 9, 2022

Murray wasn't the only Cardinals player to go viral for his outfit. His teammate, Cardinals receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown also turned heads in his plaid green fit.

What do these two do for a living? Wrong answers only 👇 pic.twitter.com/7YVgRm36Cw — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 9, 2022

Murray, who signed a massive $230.5 million dollar extension in the offseason, may have wanted to match his money green suit with his new huge contract. Or maybe the Cardinals star was sending a message to the many Eagles fans who filed into the arena.

If Murray plays as well as he looks, Philadelphia may be in for a long game.