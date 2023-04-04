NFL Twitter Reacts to Report About Patriots Shopping Mac Jones

NFL Twitter reacts to PFT report about Patriots shopping Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Will Mac Jones be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in Week 1 next season?

About a week after Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters in Phoenix that he is a "big fan" of Jones, ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Tuesday that New England head coach Bill Belichick has "shopped Jones to multiple teams" this offseason.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

It's unclear whether Belichick is actually looking to trade Jones or maybe just trying to send some type of message to the young QB. Belichick reportedly was not happy that Jones sought advice from outside the Patriots about the team's struggling offense under coaches Matt Patricia and Joe Judge last season.

Belichick was asked in Arizona last week if the starting QB position was Jones' job, or if him and Bailey Zappe would be competing for it. Belichick didn't fully commit to Jones, and responded, "everybody will get a chance to play. We'll play the best players."

Here's a roundup of notable Twitter reaction to Florio's report on Jones.

How Jones reacted to the coaching he was getting makes it easier to understand Belichick’s willingness to deal. Sure.



But I would’ve assumed those other factors — owner’s opinion on the most valuable position in the sport, potential flashed — would prevent outgoing trade calls. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) April 4, 2023

INSTANT REACTION via @ZoandBertrand on the report from @ProFootballTalk that Bill Belichick has shopped Mac Jones this offseason.



MORE FROM THE CONVERSATION HERE: https://t.co/Y4Nu7Lrqu2 pic.twitter.com/wzGbRIZafL — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) April 4, 2023

And I’m a Bailey Zappe guy. Love his game. But Mac’s regression was a by product of unconventional decisions with the offense. Thought it could be a tendency breaker and give them an edge, but the only people they confused were their own players. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 4, 2023

The fact that this could even be a discussion is tremendously dysfunctional. And what’s worse: Mac Jones looking bad/asking for outside help last year is largely Belichick’s fault. https://t.co/CycY1aQaLe — Khari Thompson (@kdthompson5) April 4, 2023

Already trying to reset a year after making the playoffs with a rookie quarterback? That would not be a great look. https://t.co/xHZGDu4XWh — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) April 4, 2023

It's wild to me that this report comes out two weeks after the Patriots held the Devin McCourty ceremony, during which Mac Jones was seated in the second row and praised by McCourty -- with Belichick also present -- as a franchise leader. https://t.co/rFn2n9Zjev — Dakota Randall (@DakRandallNESN) April 4, 2023