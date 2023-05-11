nfl

How to Watch the 2023 NFL Schedule Release

The NFL will unveil the full 272-game schedule Thursday night

By Eric Mullin

USA TODAY Sports

How to watch the 2023 NFL schedule release originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Get ready to mark your calendar.

The full schedule for the 2023 NFL regular season will be released on Thursday night.

Some schedule details have already trickled out ahead of the release. A Dolphins-Chiefs battle in Frankfurt, Germany, headlines the NFL's five-game international slate, while Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will host the Fins in the league's first Black Friday game.

Now, we are just hours away from knowing when all 272 regular-season games will take place.

Here's what to know about the schedule release:

When is the 2023 NFL schedule release?

The 18-week schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11.

What time is the 2023 NFL schedule release?

The schedule will be unveiled at 7 p.m. CT.

What TV channel is the 2023 NFL schedule release on?

Both ESPN2 and NFL Network will have live coverage of the schedule release.

How to stream the 2023 NFL schedule release live online

Fans can stream the schedule release on NFL.com, ESPN.com, the NFL app and the ESPN app.

