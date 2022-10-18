NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Had ‘Heated Exchange' at Owners Meeting

Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday.

According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted 31-1 to permit their compensation committee to open negotiations on a new contract with Goodell. Kraft was one of the 31 owners in support of the measure while Jones was the lone dissenter.

Wickersham reports that Jones told Kraft, "Don't f--- with me."

"Excuse me?" Kraft replied.

"Don't mess with me," Jones reiterated.

Jones has long been opposed to a new contract for the commissioner. ESPN reports Jones is concerned the triggers for Goodell's bonus in a new contract will be too vague. However, Kraft and the other 30 owners voting in favor of opening contract negotiations indicates they want Goodell to remain commissioner for the foreseeable future.

ESPN's source claims Jones' outburst was not connected to any lingering animosity between him and Kraft.