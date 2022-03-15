nfl free agency

NFL Rumors: Patriots Re-Sign James White to Two-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

By Nick Goss

Here are the reported details of James White's new contract with Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back another veteran player and captain.

Running back James White has agreed to a two-year contract worth $5 million with the Patriots, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Patriots haven't officially announced the deal yet, but they did tweet out a GIF of him.

The Patriots weren't the only team with interest in signing White.

White played just two games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending hip injury in a Week 3 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

White ranks among the top pass-catching running backs in the league. He's a reliable target out of the backfield for young quarterback Mac Jones, especially late in games and on key third downs. He has spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots since the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

The Patriots' depth at running back is pretty strong with White back in the fold. New England also has Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson at the position, with veteran Brandon Bolden still unsigned as an unrestricted free agent.

New England has yet to make much of a splash in free agency. The Pats mostly have re-signed their own free agents so far, including Devin McCourty, Nick Folk, Brian Hoyer, Matthew Slater, etc.

