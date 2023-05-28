NFL Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo Failed Raiders Physical Leads to Contract Waiver

Report: Jimmy G failed Raiders physical; waiver added to contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Jimmy Garoppolo's fresh start with the Las Vegas Raiders isn't going as planned.

The former 49ers quarterback reportedly faces an uncertain future in the Silver and Black stemming from the foot injury he suffered in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, which could keep him from seeing any sort of Raiders paycheck.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported late Saturday night he had obtained a copy of Garoppolo's contract with Las Vegas -- which the signal-caller signed in March shortly after his introductory Raiders press conference was delayed.

And in the contract lies the apparent reason for that delay. The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur reported Thursday, citing sources, that Garoppolo underwent foot surgery shortly after signing with the Raiders. And per Florio, the contract includes a final clause, labeled Addendum G, that addresses Garoppolo's foot injury.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport shared the document on Twitter:

In his report, Florio outlined adjustments made to Garoppolo's contract that would help the Raiders get out of the deal.

Addendum G is a waiver and release which acknowledges that without it, Garoppolo would not pass his physical "because of a preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player’s left foot and that the Club would not enter into an NFL Player Contract with Player.”

Garoppolo also expressly acknowledges and waives the risk of further injury or even "permanent disability" by continuing to play, assumes all risks of continuing his career despite his injury and waives all claims against the Raiders, the NFL and anyone else who could be responsible for anything to do with the condition.

Garoppolo also agrees in the document that any disputes concerning any injury and the waiver conditions “shall be resolved in the discretion of Club’s physician,” though Addendum G preserves the quarterback’s ability to seek a second opinion.

Florio also wrote that Garoppolo's contract preserves the Raiders' "ability to terminate the agreement with no further obligation, 'for any reason related to the Waiver and Release attached as Addendum G.'

"The waiver becomes null and void if at any time during the 2023 season, Garoppolo passes a physical exam, is active for at least one regular-season game, and does not suffer re-injury to his left foot in the manner described in Addendum G."

Per Florio, Garoppolo's foot injury resulted in the Raiders removing the quarterback's $11.25 million signing bonus, with the full $22.5 million (his original 2023 base salary was $11.25 million) becoming base salary in 2023.

But based on the reported Addendum G, Garoppolo won't receive a dime from the Raiders until he passes a physical. And until then, the waiver allows the Raiders to cut Garoppolo "for any reason related" to Addendum G.