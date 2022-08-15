NFL Rumors: Carl Nassib Agrees to One-Year Deal With Buccaneers

Report: Carl Nassib agrees to one-year deal with Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Carl Nassib is returning to his old stomping grounds.

The 29-year-old defensive end agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers reached agreement on a one-year deal with former Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2022

After spending his first two NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Nassib had the two best statistical seasons of his professional career during his first stint with the Buccaneers. He tallied a career-high 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2018 before notching six sacks in 2019.

His second season with the Bucs was also Todd Bowles’ first with the organization. Bowles was the team’s defensive coordinator from 2019 through 2021 and became Tampa Bay’s head coach when Bruce Arians retired in late March.

Nassib went to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and picked up four sacks combined over the last two years. He made history with the Raiders, as well, by becoming the first openly gay player to appear in an NFL game during the 2021 season.

The Raiders released Nassib in March before he entered the final season on a three-year, $25 million deal. Now, he is back in a familiar spot with another chance to keep his NFL career going.