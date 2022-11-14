NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand After Sunday's Week 10 Action

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Lions originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Week 10 of the NFL season saw some statements, shakeups, and missed opportunities.

Justin Fields dazzled once again, but the Bears puked all over themselves in a 31-30 collapse against the Detroit Lions.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Vikings stunned the Bills in Buffalo, and the Dolphins ran all over the Browns in Miami.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady and the Bucs might have found new life in Germany, the 49ers finally got on the other side of .500, and the lights are just about out for the defending champion Rams.

Here’s where each team stands after Sunday’s Week 10 action.

32. Houston Texans (1-7-1): I’m still trying to figure out why the Texans kicked a field goal down from the Giants’ 16-yard line when they were down 11 with 2:20 to play. Not what the book says to do, Lovie.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7): The Raiders lost to a guy who was a studio analyst a week ago. Have to board up the franchise. Those are the rules.

30. Carolina Panthers (3-7): Baker Mayfield going from the brink of superstardom to backing up P.J. Walker is tough to see.

29. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-7): Doug Pederson says the goals are still in front of the Jaguars. If the goal is a top-five draft pick, then that checks out.

28. New Orleans Saints (3-7): Coaching, quarterback, injuries, the front office. Place the blame wherever you like for the disaster in the Bayou.

27. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6): The Steelers finally stuck to Mike Tomlin’s formula in a win over the Saints. No turnovers, run the ball, and then let the defense do the rest.

26. Denver Broncos (3-6): What’s the return policy on Russell Wilson?

25. Chicago Bears (3-7): Eventually, you are what your record says you are. The Bears are a bad football time with a bright future behind center in Justin Fields. Both things can be true.

24. Detroit Lions (3-6): The Lions have won as many divisional games in the last two weeks as Matt Patricia did in two-and-a-half years in Detroit. There are bad hires, and then there are catastrophic hires.

23. Cleveland Browns (3-6): Deshaun Watson is returning to practice this week, but Cleveland’s playoff hopes are on life support after getting gashed by the Dolphins.

22. Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1): Jeff Saturday is a big vibes guy.

21. Washington Commanders (4-5): Scandals, lawsuits, and a possible sale. Tough week for the Commanders, and here come the Eagles.

20. Atlanta Falcons (4-6): I’m a Marcus Mariota truther, but he needs to play better next week against the Bears, or it could be Desmond Ridder time in the ATL.

19. Los Angeles Rams (3-6): Is it too late for Sean McVay to take the Amazon job?

18. Arizona Cardinals (4-6): Colt McCoy ran the Cardinals’ offense to perfection Sunday against the Rams. Take notes, Kyler.

17. New England Patriots (5-4): Bill Belichick is a genius, but letting Matt Patricia and Joe Judge run the offense has been a complete disaster for Mac Jones’ development.

16. Green Bay Packers (4-6): The emergence of Christian Watson has me somewhat regretting putting Aaron Rodgers on washed watch.

15. New York Jets (6-3): I just can’t buy the Jets as a serious playoff contender.

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-4): Someone get Justin Herbert some help.

13. Tennessee Titans (6-3): The Titans needed a flea-flicker to shift the momentum in a 17-10 win over a Broncos team that can’t buy 14 points. If it smells like a fraud and it walks like a fraud …

12. Seattle Seahawks (6-4): On the key play in the Seahawks’ loss to the Bucs in Germany, Geno Smith fumbled on what he says was a called QB draw. Head coach Pete Carroll claims it was a pass play. That sums up this episode of Seahawks abroad.

11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5): I’m begging offensive coordinators to stop sending Tom Brady out to catch passes.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-4): The Bengals are currently in eighth place in the AFC and 10th in these power rankings. The AFC is a gauntlet.

9. Dallas Cowboys (6-3): Sunday marked the first time in Cowboys franchise history that Dallas failed to protect a 14-point fourth-quarter lead. They had been 195-0 (!) before gagging one away to the Packers.

8. New York Giants (7-2): The highest single-game passer rating in the NFL this season? Daniel Jones with a 153.3 on Sunday against the Texans.

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-4): The 49ers leaned on their defense to take down Justin Herbert and the Chargers. They should only get better from here on out.

6. Baltimore Ravens (6-3): The Ravens have led by double digits in every game this season. No one wants to see Lamar Jackson come playoff time.

5. Miami Dolphins (7-3): Tua Tagovailoa is answering all the questions this season. The Dolphins are your AFC East leaders with seven games to play.

4. Buffalo Bills (6-3): Josh Allen’s miscues are starting to cost the Bills.

3. Minnesota Vikings (8-1): How many chains was Kirk Cousins wearing on the plane ride home from Buffalo? Vikings just might be for real.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): Kadarius Toney is going to be a perfect weapon for Patrick Mahomes. The rich get richer.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0): The Eagles are 8-0 and currently slated to have the No. 4 pick in the draft after the Saints lost to the Steelers. Everything is coming up Birds.