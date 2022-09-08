NFL, PGA Tour and Sports World Pay Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's Death

Sports world pays respect to Queen Elizabeth II’s death originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Around the world, the sports community will be honoring Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday after 70 years on the throne.

The royal family said that the Queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral after being placed under medical supervision earlier in the day.

Many sporting events scheduled for the upcoming days are set to tribute the Queen, including the U.S. Open on Thursday night and the NFL, ahead of the regular season opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As sports fans send their thoughts and prayers out to London, here are some of the sports tributes across the world:

U.S. Open women’s semifinal

Ahead of the U.S. Open women’s semifinals on Thursday night, New York will take a moment of silence to honor the Queen.

The tribute is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET prior to the first semifinal match between No. 5 Ons Jabeur and No. 17 Caroline Garcia.

The second semifinal will feature No. 1 Iga Swiatek and No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka.

NFL Season opener

The NFL will hold a moment of silence ahead of the 2022 season kick-off when the Bills take on the Rams at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

BMW PGA Championship suspension

The BMW PGA Championship announced they would be suspending play until further notice in the wake of the Queen's death.

"Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday, and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast,” a statement from the Tour reads, according to GOLF.com.

"Furthermore, no play will take place at the BMW PGA Championship on Friday, and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed."

UEFA Europa League

A halftime tribute took place at a soccer match between FC Zurich and Arsenal.

Players from each team lined up with their arms behind their backs while fans in the stands followed suit to honor the Queen.

On the big screen, it said, "In memorial Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

Horse racing

The British Horseracing Authority announced that all races would be suspended on Thursday and Friday to honor the Queen and her "extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation."

"Her Majesty has been one of the greatest and most influential supporters in the history of horseracing," a statement read. "Her passion for racing and the racehorse shone brightly throughout her life, not only through her close involvement in breeding and racing horses, but in her roles as a patron of The Jockey Club and Thoroughbred Breeders Association, and as the figurehead of Royal Ascot.

"It is right, therefore, that all racing is suspended for today and tomorrow as we begin to grieve Her Majesty's passing and remember her extraordinary life and contribution to our sport and our nation."

The Queen is one of the biggest faces of global horse racing and had been approaching 2,000 winners as a racehorse owner.

Premier League

West Ham and FCSB announced they would be taking a moment of silence ahead of kick-off, "allowing the teams, match officials and everyone in attendance to pay their respects to Her Majesty The Queen."