NFL Expands Regular Season to 17 Games

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks at a news conference on Jan. 29, 2020, at the Hilton Downtown in Miami.
The NFL's owners on Tuesday voted to increase the regular season to 17 games and decrease preseason games to three per team. Both measures were approved after a pandemic-stressed season that severely cut into the league's revenue stream.

The 17th game will be interconference, with specific divisions matching up first-place finishers in 2020 on down to fourth-place clubs. In 2022, the league hopes to add international games to that format.

Another major offshoot of playing 17 games will be moving the Super Bowl back one week, in this case from Feb. 6 in Los Angeles to Feb. 13. That would place the title game in the middle of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Coincidentally — or maybe not to the network — NBC has both.

Saints star running back Alvin Kamara called the increase to 17 games “dumb.”

