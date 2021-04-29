Who Will the Eagles Pick at 12? Here's the Final NFL Mock Draft

In NBC Sports Philadelphia's final mock NFL Draft of 2021, Mike Mulhern has the Eagles landing a star at No. 12.

Who will the Eagles pick at No. 12? Check out the mock draft:

1. Jaguars – Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Owner Shad Khan said he’s never felt so popular in the aftermath of locking up the first pick. Teams came calling for Lawrence but it was never, ever a consideration. At least I know I’m getting one pick right!

2. Jets – Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

If history is any indication, it’s unlikely all the top QB prospects in this year’s draft pan out. Considering the Jets’ past and the nature of Wilson’s rise, he’s the one I’d bet against.

3. 49ers – Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

I’ve yet to be swayed by the Mac Jones talk, so why change now? Kyle Shanahan may love pocket passers, but he’s come up painfully short twice in his pursuit of a Super Bowl ring while relying on Matt Ryan and then Jimmy Garoppolo. Meanwhile, his dad Mike got his hands on multiple Lombardi trophies with dual-threat legends under center in Steve Young and John Elway. If Lance gets anywhere near the same stratosphere as those guys, the younger Shanahan should finally get his own title.

4. Falcons – Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Atlanta is in cap hell and is trying to drum up a market for Julio Jones’ mammoth contract. Pitts might be the closest athletic specimen to Jones to have entered the league since the Falcons took him 6th in 2011.

5. Bengals – Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

If you’re frustrated with Howie Roseman’s reign with the Eagles, consider that Bengals owner Mike Brown still calls the shots in Cincy. I think he opts for protection over playmaker for his franchise quarterback, Joe Burrow.

6. Dolphins – Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

It was a curious move trading back up from 12 to 6 not knowing exactly how the board would shake out, but I think the Dolphins were eyeing Chase or Pitts. He gives Tua Tagovailoa a big-time weapon in the passing game.

7. Patriots (trade with Lions) – Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Bill Belichick secures his quarterback of the future. It costs New England their 2022 first-rounder as well as a one of their three fourth-round picks. The Lions are gearing up for a big rebuild, having already acquired the Rams 2022 and 2023 first rounders in the Matthew Stafford trade. They add another pick to the coffers.

8. Panthers - Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Carolina could be in the quarterback market despite having acquired Sam Darnold in a trade with the Jets, but I think they simply go best player available. Surtain feels like one of a safest picks in the draft, a sure-fire, high-level starter for years to come.

9. Broncos – Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Denver was already active trying to get some semblance of quarterback help by trading for Teddy Bridgewater. But that won’t sway them from pouncing when Fields falls in their lap.

10. Cowboys – Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

Dallas has major needs on this side of the ball, and they’ve never been shy about picking defensive backs in the top 10 (Roy Williams 8th in 2002, Terence Newman 5th in 2003, Morris Claiborne 6th in 2012). This pick takes both top-flight corners off the board for the Eagles, but guarantees that at least one of the Alabama receivers will be there at 12.

11. Chargers (trade with Giants) – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

I’m buying the inadvertently tweeted graphic of a Chargers-Giants swap. The Giants pick up the 77th pick in the exchange. The Chargers don’t want to risk Howie Roseman going into the trenches so they move up to nab some protection for Justin Herbert.

12. Eagles - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

When we first knew the Eagles had the sixth pick in this year’s draft, most would’ve been thrilled to walk away with DeVonta Smith alone. Knowing they land him along with the Dolphins 2022 first rounder is a huge plus for the much-maligned Roseman. I’m convinced the Heisman Trophy winner’s production will translate to NFL stardom.

13. Giants – Jaylen Waddle, WR Alabama

The Giants move down two spots knowing they’d land one of the ‘Bama boys at receiver. Waddle will add immediate explosiveness to the passing game.

14. Vikings – Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

Mike Zimmer gets the draft’s top pass rusher to try and rebuild a defense that fell off greatly in 2020.

15. Lions – Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Parsons wowed at his pro day by running a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. He gives Dan Campbell a tone-setter on defense.

16. Cardinals – Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

This is certainly higher than Etienne is pegged to go, but I think the Cardinals are trying to going all-in while Kyler Murray is still on his rookie deal. Etienne would represent another win-now move.

17. Raiders – Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

This Golden Domer can do it all on defense. He can rush the passer, play the run and even cover the slot. He’ll be an immediate difference maker for Jon Gruden and the Raiders.

18. Dolphins – Alija Vera-Tucker, OL, USC

Now that Miami has an elite weapon in Ja’Marr Chase, they build things up along the line. Vera-Tucker projects as a guard but could potentially bounce outside to tackle.

19. Washington – Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Washington strikes out in their pursuit of a trade up for a franchise quarterback, but they continue to build their team from the inside out.

20. Bears – Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Bateman isn’t far behind the trio of receivers that went before him. Had he played for an SEC power his production in 2020 may have matched up quite favorably.

21. Colts - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Carson Wentz’s fall-off was a product of many things, but the deterioration of the offense line was certainly a key component. The Colts make a great unit even better.

22. Titans – Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore took the Joel Embiid route to learning his craft: YouTube. He studied pass rush moves by watching clips of Reggie White. The Philly native should be a force for the Titans.

23. Jets – Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

Joe Douglas has lots of holes to fill on his roster and a plethora of picks to do so. They also own the Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2022 as they try to build around Zach Wilson on both sides of the ball.

24. Steelers – Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

There’s a lot of smoke out there that the Steelers have their sights set on the Tide’s star back. It allows them to try to maximize their offense for one final run with Ben Roethlisberger.

25. Jaguars – Azeez Ojulari, DE, Georgia

Another team with tons of positions to address. They nab a promising pass rusher who is still just 20 years old.

26. Browns – Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Cleveland continues to build up their defense around Myles Garrett. Collins was the Bednarik award winner in 2020 after racking up four picks and four sacks in just eight games.

27. Ravens – Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State

Another freak from Happy Valley. Just like Micah Parsons, Oweh has zero sacks in 2020. The difference is Parson opted out of the season while Oweh played every game. Despite the lack of production, the athletic profile makes him an intriguing prospect with high upside.

28. Saints – Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

Another corner with NFL lineage, Samuel figures to step right in to a big role for the Saints as a rookie.

29. Packers – Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Aaron Rodgers finally hits the daily double as the Packers draft a receiver to play opposite DaVante Adams.

30. Bills – Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

The Bills can afford to roll the dice on Farley’s medical red flags. His slide from the early teens ends just before the first round does.

31. Ravens – Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

After trading away Orlando Brown to the Chiefs for this pick, the Ravens nab his replacement.

32. Buccaneers – Joe Tryon, DE, Washington

A prospect that I think would make for an intriguing option for the Eagles at 37 comes off the board to the Bucs. Tryon opted out last year, but had he played and produced at the same level in 2020 that he did in 2019 there’s no way he’d be available at 32.