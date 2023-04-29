Here are the best available players on Day 3 of NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stefon Diggs. Jason Kelce. George Kittle.

Those are just a few active players who went from late-round draft selection to NFL star. Diggs and Kittle didn't get picked until the fifth round, while Kelce lasted all the way until Round 6.

All 32 teams will be hoping to strike the same kind of gold when the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday. A total of 157 picks will be made over the final four rounds.

So who will be this year's late-round steals? Here's a position-by-position breakdown of some of the best players still on the board entering the fourth round, according to ESPN and NFL.com:

Quarterback

Stetson Bennett, Georgia

Max Duggan, TCU

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Jaren Hall, BYU

Tanner McKee, Stanford

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

Clayton Tune, Houston

Running back

Israel Abanikanda, Pitt

Chase Brown, Illinois

Zach Evans, Mississippi

Eric Gray, Oklahoma

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota

Roschon Johnson, Texas

DeWayne McBride, UAB

Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Wide receiver

Elijah Higgins, Stanford

Antoine Green, UNC

Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

Parker Washington, Penn State

Charlie Jones, Purdue

Trey Palmer, Nebraska

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest

Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Tight end

Davis Allen, Clemson

Payne Durham, Purdue

Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State

Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion

Will Mallory, Miami

Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest

Josh Whyle, Cincinnati

Offensive tackle

Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

Joey Fisher, Shepherd

Blake Freeland, BYU

Ryan Hayes, Michigan

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Warren McClendon, Georgia

Carter Warren, Pitt

Offensive guard

Anthony Bradford, LSU

Nick Broeker, Mississippi

McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga

Braeden Daniels, Utah

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama

Andrew Vorhees, USC

Chandler Zavala, NC State

Center

Alan Ali, TCU

Jake Andrews, Troy

Alex Forsyth, Oregon

Corey Luciano, Washington

Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan

Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame

Luke Wypler, Ohio State

Defensive tackle

Karl Brooks, Bowling Green

Keondre Coburn, Texas

DJ Dale, Alabama

Scott Matlock, Boise State

Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma

Jaquelin Roy, LSU

Cameron Young, Mississippi State

Defensive end

Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

K.J. Henry, Clemson

Dylan Horton, TCU

Tyler Lacy, Oklahoma State

Isaiah McGuire, Missouri

Mike Morris, Michigan

Moro Ojomo, Texas

EDGE

Yasir Abdullah, Louisville

Andre Carter II, Army

Nick Hampton, App State

Nick Herbig, Wisconsin

Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan

Tavius Robinson, Mississippi

Linebacker

SirVocea Dennis, Pitt

Ventrell Miller, Florida

Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Owen Pappoe, Auburn

Noah Sewell, Oregon

Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama

Dee Winters, TCU

Cornerback

Jakorian Bennett, Maryland

Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Clark Phillips III, Utah

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Darius Rush, South Carolina

Terell Smith, Minnesota

Cory Trice, Purdue

Safety

Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

Jammie Robinson, Florida State

Daniel Scott, Cal

JL Skinner, Boise State

Christopher Smith, Georgia

Jay Ward, LSU

Kicker

Anders Carlson, Auburn

Christopher Dunn, NC State

Jack Podlesny, Georgia

B.T. Potter, Clemson

Chad Ryland, Maryland

Punter