Mets Throw Combined No-Hitter Against Phillies

For the second time in franchise history, the New York Mets have thrown a no-hitter.

Starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the Mets' bullpen pulled off a combined no-no in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field on Friday. It's the first combined no-hitter ever for the Mets, 17th combined no-hitter in Major League Baseball history, 315th no-hitter in MLB history and the first no-hitter of any kind this MLB season.

Megill got things started by tossing five strikeouts and three walks on 88 pitches across the first five innings. The Phillies came close to getting their first hit in the third inning, but Brandon Nimmo robbed Jean Segura with a diving catch in center field:

The Mets got their first two runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Jeff McNeil, and the bullpen took over from there. Drew Smith went the next 1 1/3 innings, setting down four Phillies on strikeouts.

After that, it was Joely Rodriguez's turn. The former Phillie entered in the seventh inning and was removed with one out in the eighth. Seth Lugo entered the game and got a pair of Phillies to pop out to end the inning.

Closer Edwin Diaz came in to face the heart of the Phillies' lineup in the top of the ninth and closed the door emphatically, striking out Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and J.T. Realmuto to seal the deal.

ALL THE ANGLES OF THE NO-HITTER CELEBRATION! pic.twitter.com/z7zI02tSeL — SNY (@SNYtv) April 30, 2022

Despite not getting any hits, the Phillies made the Mets work for their accomplishment. It took New York 159 pitches in total, the most ever on record in a no-hitter.

The combined no-hitter comes nearly 10 years after Johan Santana made Mets history with his no-no against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 1, 2012.

The Mets now hold the best record in baseball at 15-6 and have a crowning moment to mark their red-hot start.