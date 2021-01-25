New Jersey Soccer Star Brenden Aaronson Debuts for Austrian Team

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson made his debut for Red Bull Salzburg, entering in the 62nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga.

Major League Soccer's Philadelphia Union announced Oct. 16 that Aaronson was joining Salzburg during the January transfer window. Salzburg is coached by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch.

Aaronson grew up in New Jersey and made his U.S. national team debut against Costa Rica in February. He had a goal and and an assist last month during an exhibition against El Salvador.

WATCH: NBC10 recently featured Aaronson and his Philadelphia area ties on it "Drive for Gold series.