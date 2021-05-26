MLB

New Era Misses Big, Removing ‘Local Market' MLB Hats From Website After Getting Dragged Online

New Era learned the power of the Internet Tuesday night

By NBC Sports Bay Area Staff

New Era learned the power of the Internet Tuesday night, removing the "Local Market" collection from its MLB merchandise less than 24 hours after the hat campaign's debut on May 25.

After a barrage of mockery from MLB Twitter, the official cap supplier of Major League Baseball rolled back the hat series that was designed to celebrate each team's home city using related icons and symbols.

MLB fans made their feelings about the bizarre new line pretty clear on Twitter:

The Kansas City Royals went as far as to change their profile's bio to include the club's perceived interests.

Maybe New Era will work on a more wearable redesign, or maybe MLB Twitter made sure the hats won't ever be available for fans to make such horrible fashion statements.

Talk about a swing and a miss.

