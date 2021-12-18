Nets' Kyrie Irving Enters Health and Safety Protocols Before Rejoining Team

Irving enters health and safety protocols before rejoining Nets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Well, that didn't take long.

Just one day the Brooklyn Nets announced Kyrie Irving would return as a part-time player, the guard entered health and safety protocols.

Due to his status as an unvaccinated player and his time away from the Nets, Irving needs five consecutive days of negative COVID-19 tests to begin practicing with the team.

Upon his return, Irving remains ineligible to play in home games at the Barclays Center due to New York state vaccine mandates. He will suit up for the Nets on the road once he clears protocol.

Irving's return comes at a time when COVID-19 is ravaging the NBA, and the Nets in particular. Brooklyn now has nine players in health and safety protocols, including Irving. Kevin Durant was added to the list on Saturday morning, joining James Harden, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeAndre' Bembry, Bruce Brown, Jevon Carter, James Johnson and Paul Millsap.