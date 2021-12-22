Brooklyn Nets

Nets-Blazers Game Postponed Due to Brooklyn's COVID-19 Outbreak

Three straight Nets games have been postponed

By Max Molski

Nets-Blazers game postponed due to Brooklyn’s COVID-19 outbreak originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Thursday’s Nets-Blazers game in Portland has been postponed, the NBA announced. Brooklyn does not have the league-required eight available players to field a team as it continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This is the third straight postponement for the Nets. Sunday’s matchup against the Denver Nuggets and Tuesday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards were also postponed due to the Nets’ outbreak. Overall, the league is up to eight postponed games on the season.

Ten Nets players have entered NBA health and safety protocols since Dec. 13, including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Sports

In partnership with NBC Sports Philadelphia

Philadelphia Eagles 9 hours ago

Eagles' NFL Playoff Chances Get Huge Boost From Win Over Washington

Philadelphia Eagles 10 hours ago

Eagles' Hurts Responds After Tough Coaching From Sirianni Vs. WFT

Brooklyn is the top team in the Eastern Conference at 21-9. Their next game on the schedule is a marquee Christmas Day matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers at 5 p.m. ET, though game times could change if there are any COVID-related postponements that affect the holiday schedule.

Portland’s next game is slated to be Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn NetsNBAPortland Trail Blazers
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us