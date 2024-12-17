Everything to know about SMU, Penn State's CFP opponent: Stats, history, more

Penn State is searching for its first claimed national title since 1986.

The expanded College Football Playoff gives the Nittany Lions an improved chance at doing so, but other programs also get an increased shot.

One such team is SMU, which last claimed a national championship a few years prior to Penn State.

SMU entered the CFP bracket over Alabama and is the No. 11 seed looking for a Cinderella run, while No. 6 Penn State will hope to avoid an early upset.

Here's everything to know about the SMU Mustangs ahead of their battle against the Nittany Lions:

Where is SMU located?

SMU is located in University Park, Texas, a suburb in Dallas.

What does SMU stand for?

SMU stands for Southern Methodist University.

What conference is SMU in?

SMU competes in the ACC. The Mustangs played Clemson in the 2024 ACC Championship but narrowly lost 34-31.

How many national championships does SMU have?

SMU has three claimed national titles, which came in 1935, 1981 and 1982. The team's all-time record is 544–562–54, which is 49.2%.

Does SMU have a Heisman winner?

Yes, SMU has one Heisman winner. Doak Walker won the trophy in 1948 after starring as a running back and placekicker.

What was SMU's 2024 record?

In 13 games prior to the playoffs, SMU went 11-2.

SMU 2024 schedule

Here's a game-by-game look at how SMU fared in 2024 leading up to Penn State:

at Nevada: 29-24 win

vs. Houston Christian: 59-7 win

vs. BYU: 18-15 loss

vs. TCU: 66-42 win

vs. Florida State: 42-16 win

at No. 22 Louisville: 34-27 win

at Stanford: 40-10 win

at Duke: 28-27 (OT) win

vs. No. 18 Pittsburgh: 48-25 win

vs. Boston College: 38-28 win

at Virginia: 33-7 win

vs. Cal Berkeley: 38-6 win

vs. No. 17 Clemson: 34-31 loss

Who is SMU's quarterback?

SMU is led by quarterback Kevin Jennings. The 20-year-old is in his third year with the program and enjoying his best season yet. He's thrown for 3,050 yards, 22 touchdowns and eight picks with a 66% completion percentage.

He's also rushed 93 times for 379 yards and five touchdowns.

Who is SMU's running back?

SMU doesn't have many elite skill players supporting Jennings, though their RB1 is quite solid statistically. Senior Brashard Smith has recorded 1,270 rushing yards on 217 carries with 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt. His longest dash of the season went for 71.

Who are SMU's best defenders?

On the other side of the ball, senior linebacker Kobe Wilson is the team's leading tackler with 110 total (50 solo). He also has three sacks, two picks (one returned for a touchdown), two passes defended and one forced fumble.

They have three players with at least six sacks: Jahfari Harvey (seven), Isaiah Smith (six-and-a-half) and Jared Harrison-Hunte (six).

In terms of interceptions, three safeties are tied for the team lead with three apiece: Ahmaad Moses, Jonathan McGill and Isaiah Nwokobia.

Who is SMU's kicker?

SMU's placekicker, should it be a close game, is junior Collin Rogers. While Rogers has made all 51 extra-point attempts, he's only 23 of 31 (74.2%) on regular attempts. He has two misses from 20-29 yards out, two misses between 40-49 yards and four from 50-plus yards. His longest make of the season is 55.

Who is SMU's head coach?

SMU is led by head coach Rhett Lashlee, a 41-year-old Arkansas native who is in his third year with the team. He is 29-11 overall with SMU, his first head-coaching role after holding several assistant jobs since 2006, when he started as a graduate assistant.

How to watch Penn State vs. SMU

Penn State-SMU will be broadcast on TNT, with a stream available on Max.