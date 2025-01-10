Notre Dame beats Penn State 27-24 in Orange Bowl, reaches National Championship

The Fighting Irish lived up to their name.

Notre Dame on Thursday trailed early but came back to beat Penn State 27-24 in the Orange Bowl, sealing its spot in the National Championship contest.

Once Notre Dame made it a game in the second half, it came down to the final minute, where Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar threw a costly pick that set up the Fighting Irish's game-winning field goal.

Notre Dame picks off Drew Allar late in the fourth 😳 pic.twitter.com/F0SZvM5fFa — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2025

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Notre Dame takes the lead with less than 10 seconds to go‼️ pic.twitter.com/0uIC19YAEZ — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2025

The first half was largely uninspiring with Penn State taking a 10-3 lead into the break. Both starting quarterbacks, Riley Leonard and Allar, struggled to find any rhythm, with the former throwing an interception as well.

Leonard even had to be evaluated for a head injury late in the second quarter, with backup Steve Angeli the replacement. Angeli completed 6 of 7 passes for 44 yards before the break.

Despite the narrow scoreline, the stark difference lied in the run game. Penn State put up 141 rushing yards thanks to the combo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton, while Notre Dame mustered 13 carries for 15 yards, largely held down by minus-12 yards from Angeli.

Jeremiyah Love only managed 10 yards on just three carries with Jadarian Price going for eight on two runs.

But Notre Dame turned it around in the third quarter and early stages of the fourth, putting up 17 unanswered points to take a 17-10 lead as Leonard returned to the field.

Leonard ran in a short touchdown followed by a Love short touchdown that capped off a 10-play, 71-yard drive. But Allar completed two 20-yard-plus passes on the ensuing drive that led to Singleton tying it up on a seven-yard run.

Then Penn State retook the lead after forcing another interception on Leonard, this time being Dani Dennis-Sutton on the first play of Notre Dame's drive. Singleton then ran in another seven-yard score following a controversial pass interference call that erased a Jack Kiser pick off Allar.

But the Fighting Irish fought right back. A Love hurdle later, Leonard took a shot to wideout Jaden Greathouse, who took it to the house for a 54-yard score after being left wide open while sending safety Jaylen Reed to the floor via a cut inside.

Allar then had the chance at the final say with under a minute left, but threw the aforementioned devastating pick to Christie Gray, which stood upon review.

Mitch Jeter then stepped up to make a 41-yard field goal that had some curve on it, but ultimately gave Notre Dame the 27-24 win.

Leonard ended the game throwing for 223 yards, one touchdown and two picks on 15 of 23 completions, while also rushing in for a score to go with 35 ground yards on 18 carries. Love ended with 45 ground yards on 11 attempts.

Allar struggled to find his footing throughout the game, completing just 11 of 22 passes for 139 yards, no touchdowns and the pick. Singleton's 84 rushing yards and three touchdowns went to waste, while Allen also put up 82 ground yards.

Notre Dame will next meet the Cotton Bowl winner between Ohio State and Texas in the national championship game on Monday, Jan. 20.

The Fighting Irish have 11 claimed national titles under their belt, but they are seeking their first since 1988. Penn State, on the other hand, have just two claimed, with the last coming in 1986.