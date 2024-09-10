How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA on Big Ten Saturday Night

Big Ten Saturday Night is getting ready for its Hollywood moment.

Conference realignment has shaken up college football and turned unfamiliar opponents into conference foes. Two of those unfamiliar opponents will be in the national spotlight on Saturday, as Indiana will head out west to battle UCLA in primetime.

Despite more than 240 years of combined college football history, Saturday's showdown will mark the first ever matchup between Indiana and UCLA. The Hoosiers has been to UCLA's stadium, though, taking part in the 1968 Rose Bowl against USC.

Both teams are unbeaten in the young 2024 season. UCLA is coming off a 16-13 win over Hawaii in DeShaun Foster's first game as Bruins head coach, while Indiana moved to 2-0 on the year after stomping Western Illinois by a score of 77-3.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Before the Hoosiers and Bruins take the field for their first ever matchup, here's everything you need to know to tune into the game.

When is the Indiana vs. UCLA game?

Indiana and UCLA will take the field at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Where is the Indiana vs. UCLA game?

UCLA will host Indiana at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

How to watch Indiana vs. UCLA on NBC

Indiana-UCLA will air on NBC. The Big Ten Saturday Night team of Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst) and Kathryn Tappen (sideline) will be on the call, along with Terry McAulay (rules analyst).

NBC's coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET with "Big Ten College Countdown."

How to live stream Indiana vs. UCLA on Peacock

Viewers can stream the game on Peacock and the Peacock mobile app (Apple/Android).

Big Ten and Notre Dame games on NBC and Peacock

Indiana-UCLA will be part of a college football tripleheader on Peacock that includes Central Michigan-Illinois (12 p.m. ET) and Washington State-Washington (3:30 p.m. ET).

Here is the full schedule of Big Ten and Notre Dame football games airing on NBC/Peacock that have been announced so far:

Day Time (ET) Matchup Platform Sat., Sept. 14 12 p.m. Central Michigan vs. Illinois Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 3:30 p.m. Washington State vs. Washington Peacock Sat., Sept. 14 7:30 p.m. Indiana vs. UCLA NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 3:30 p.m. Miami (Ohio) vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Iowa vs. Minnesota NBC, Peacock Sat., Sept. 28 3:30 p.m. Louisville vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Oct. 12 3:30 p.m. Stanford vs. Notre Dame Peacock Sat., Nov. 9 7:30 p.m. Florida State vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 16 3:30 p.m. Virginia vs. Notre Dame NBC, Peacock Sat., Nov. 23 7 p.m. Army vs. Notre Dame (at Yankee Stadium) NBC, Peacock Friday, Nov. 29 7:30 p.m. Nebraska vs. Iowa NBC, Peacock

NBC Sports lead college football insider Nicole Auerbach shares her prediction for the Big Ten football championship game, along with insights from her visits to Oregon and Ohio State.