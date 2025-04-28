Bill Belichick's girlfriend shuts down question about how they met during interview

How North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick, 73, met girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, may be a fair question given Belichick's fame as the Super Bowl's winningest head coach.

But before he could answer during an interview with "CBS Mornings" that aired Sunday, Hudson interrupted from a seat off-camera: "We're not talking about this," she said.

Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl championships, did not answer.

Belichick was interviewed by CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil as he is promoting his forthcoming biography, “The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," which is scheduled to be released May 6.

The segment showed Hudson standing nearby during the conversation.

“Jordon was a constant presence during our interview,” Dokoupil said over video and sound of her speaking from the sideline.

He asked Belichick how he handles interest in the relationship.

"Never worried about what anybody else thinks," Belichick said.

"How did you guys meet?" Dokoupil asked.

The video cut to a camera that captured Belichick's back and Hudson sitting at a desk in the background. "We're not talking about this," she said.

"No?" Dokoupil said.

"No," she responded.

Belichick did not immediately to a request for comment through the University of North Carolina.

The exchange lit up sports media, with some pundits questioning Hudson's influence on a man nearly 50 years her senior.

NBC Sports reported that Hudson has "a very active role" in Belichick's professional life and is "exerting a very high degree of influence."

The CBS interview continued after Hudson's interjection. It moved on to Belichick's use of social media, including Instagram photos of him and Hudson in couples yoga-style poses on a beach.

"I'm on some of those social media platforms," he said, "but I honestly don't follow them."

Dokoupil asked Belichick about the book's lack of a mention for Patriots owner Robert Kraft, despite his highly successful time in Boston.

The two parted ways last year, leading Belichick to college football for the first time as a head coach, with a five-year contract with the Tar Heels.

“Do you feel like you were treated with dignity and respect when you were let go by Robert Kraft?” Dokoupil asked.

“Yeah, well, it was a mutual decision for us to part ways,” Belichick responded.

Dokoupil noted that Kraft had used the word "fired." Belichick held fast, repeating the term "mutual decision."

