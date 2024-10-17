NCAA

Virginia coach Tony Bennett to announce retirement after 15 seasons

Bennett will announce his decision Friday, Virginia said Thursday in a statement

By Sanjesh Singh

One of men's college basketball's longtime coaches is hanging up the clipboard.

Virginia's men's basketball coach Tony Bennett will announce his retirement from the role Friday at 11 a.m. ET, the school said in a statement Thursday.

Bennett coached Virginia for 15 seasons, posting a 364-136 record and helping the Cavaliers win the NCAA title in 2019.

In addition to the title triumph, Bennett led the team to two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances. He was named ACC Coach of the Year four times due to his efforts (2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019).

The 55-year-old played as a guard at Green Bay during his college days before playing for the Charlotte Hornets from 1992-95.

Prior to joining Virginia as the head coach in 2009, he held coaching roles with New Zealand's North Harbour Kings, where he had a one-year stint as a player, and Wisconsin and Washington State as an assistant.

Bennett eventually became the head coach at Washington State from 2006 to 2009, going 69-33 overall and reaching the Sweet 16 in his second season.

The Wisconsin native joins a growing list of notable college coaches who have retired since 2021, such as Mike Krzyzewski, Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim and Jim Calhoun, among others.

Bennett's retirement press conference will be available to stream on Facebook.

