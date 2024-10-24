USF head basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim dies at 43

Amir Abdur-Rahim, the head men's basketball coach at the University of South Florida, died on Thursday while undergoing a medical procedure, the school announced. He was 43 years old.

USF said Abdur-Rahim died due to complications that arose during a procedure at a Tampa-area hospital.

"All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim," said Michael Kelly, vice president for athletics, in a statement. "He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss."

Abdur-Rahim was the reigning AAC Coach of the Year following a historic first season with USF.

He coached the Bulls to a program-record 25 wins in 2023-24 as they captured their first-ever regular-season conference championship. USF also cracked the top 25 during the regular season for the first time in program history, being ranked as high as No. 24.

"In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation," USF president Rhea Law said. "Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever."

Abdur-Rahim was hired by USF after he oversaw an incredible turnaround at Kennesaw State. The Atlantic Sun program went 1-28, losing all of its conference games, in Abdur-Rahim's first season at the helm. But the Owls improved to 5-19 and then to 13-18 before a landmark 2022-23 campaign, where they finished above .500 for the first time as a Division I program at 26-9, won the regular-season and conference tournaments for their first-ever ASUN titles, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history.

Before landing his first major head coaching gig at Kennesaw State, Abdur-Rahim worked on staffs at Georgia Tech, the College of Charleston, Texas A&M, Murray State and Georgia. He was also a three-time All-Southland Conference guard at Southeastern Louisiana University.

This story is being updated...