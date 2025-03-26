There are 16 teams left in women’s March Madness — and an even greater number of perfect brackets.

A total of 33 perfect brackets across major online games have made it to the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament, according to the NCAA. That means those brackets correctly picked the winners of the tourney's first 48 games, which included seven victories by lower seeds.

For comparison, just four brackets made it out of last year's second round unscathed, per the NCAA. The final unblemished bracket went down during the Sweet 16 in the 51st game of the Big Dance.

All No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds reached this year's regional semifinals. The field is rounded out by a No. 4 seed -- Maryland -- and a trio of No. 5 seeds -- Kansas State, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

The first Sweet 16 game will be a rivalry battle between No. 2 Duke and No. 3 UNC on Friday. Of the remaining perfect brackets, 19 picked the Blue Devils to win and 14 went with the Tar Heels, according to the NCAA. So the number of perfect brackets will drop below 20 regardless of the result.

How many women's March Madness brackets were submitted?

The NCAA said there were approximately 5 million women's bracket submissions across major online games (NCAA Women's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and USA TODAY). Roughly 83,000 brackets survived the opening day of the tournament and around 2,500 made it out of the first round.

The second and final day of Round 2 action began with 141 perfect brackets remaining.

How many perfect men's March Madness brackets are left?

There weren't any perfect brackets left by the time the men's second round wrapped up. The final unblemished bracket fell in the 43rd game -- No. 3 Kentucky's second-round win over No. 6 Illinois.

This was the first time since 2019 that all men's brackets weren't busted in the first round. There were 181 perfect brackets left entering the second round.

Here's everything to know about the 2025 March Madness men’s Sweet 16 round.