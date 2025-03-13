How to watch the 2025 March Madness bracket reveals on Selection Sunday

Who's ready to fill out some March Madness brackets?

The full 68-team brackets for the 2025 men's and women's NCAA Tournaments will be revealed on Selection Sunday.

Several teams have already automatically qualified for the Big Dance through conference tournaments. But those on the bubble that don't earn an automatic bid will be glued to the television come Sunday.

So, which teams will go dancing? And which ones will be snubbed? Here's how to watch the March Madness bracket reveals:

When does the March Madness bracket come out?

Both the men's and women's NCAA Tournament brackets will be revealed on Selection Sunday, which is Sunday, March 16.

What time does men's, women's Selection Sunday start?

The men's bracket comes out first starting at 6 p.m. ET followed by the women's bracket starting at 8 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is the men's Selection Sunday show on?

CBS will unveil the men's bracket during the "2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show." Adam Zucker will host alongside analysts Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright and Seth Davis.

How to stream the men's Selection Sunday show live online

The show will be available to stream on Paramount+ and NCAA March Madness Live.

What TV channel is the women's Selection Sunday on?

The women's bracket will be released on ESPN during the "NCAA Women's Selection Special."

How to stream the women's Selection Sunday show live online

The show can be streamed on ESPN.com, the ESPN app and ESPN+.

When is the first game of March Madness?

The men's tournament kicks off with the First Four on Wednesday, March 19. The women's First Four begins on Thursday, March 20.