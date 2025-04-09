Paige Bueckers reflects on UConn championship: ‘It's been an amazing journey'

UConn star basketball player Paige Bueckers is in the national spotlight after leading the team to a national title, and she was on "TODAY" Wednesday morning to talk about her career so far and playing for legendary coach Geno Auriemma.

"TODAY" took a look back at a journey of ups and downs for the young woman who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The interview started on a light note with a reference to the basketball net that she wore around her neck during the rally that UConn held to welcome the champions home. She said she only took it off on Tuesday.

“It’s my favorite necklace ever,” she said.

Bueckers was also asked about her long road to the national championship, from being named the national player of the year during her freshman year, to the injury that sidelined her and back to lead her team to a national title.

“It was a journey of resilience, of overcoming adversity,” she said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world just because it became such a beautiful story and a remarkable journey of ups and downs, highs and lows, of keeping the faith, of working extremely hard, and I really wouldn’t trade it.”

Just to be able to play in the WNBA, it’s a dream come true. Paige Bueckers

And through it all, she has maintained a sense of gratitude and appreciation.

“Just to have that overwhelming sense of gratitude for life, that appreciation for everything that comes your way, and then to cap it off with this, it’s just been an amazing journey,” she said.

Bueckers also talked about how this special team worked together to accomplish what they did.

“I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It’s so accurate, just how much we love each other, how much we’re connected, how much we’ve been through as individuals, as a team and how much it’s bonded us and helped us become national champions, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” she added.

The national title that the Huskies won on Sunday was the 12th national title for Auriemma, and there was a televised moment after Bueckers came off the court during the championship game on Sunday when he gave his star player a hug.

The question on fans’ minds was what did he say to her.

He said he told her he loves her.

"TODAY" asked Bueckers about playing for the legendary coach and what the relationship means to her.

“It means everything," she said. "He doesn’t tell you he loves you much, so you’ve gotta appreciate the times when he does.”

She said they have a relationship “of tough love,” one where he’s molded her and shaped her to be a better basketball player, a better human being and a leader.

“He’s one of the greats for sure,” Bueckers said.

And, of course she was asked about the WNBA draft – and possibly going to play in Dallas.

“I’m just excited for the next step in the journey, wherever that is, whatever that looks like,” Bueckers, a Minnesota native, said. "Just to be able to play in the WNBA, it’s a dream come true. I was just a little girl aspiring to be in the league. The Minnesota Lynx dynasty was everything for me, so to grow up watching Maya Moore, Lindsay Whalen and the rest of that dynasty and to be able to share that experience and be a part of that is surreal to say.”

