Are any perfect March Madness brackets left after the men's first round?

Has your men's March Madness bracket been busted? If so, you're far from alone.

The 2025 NCAA Tournament saw an estimated 34 million-plus brackets submitted across major online games, according to the NCAA. That includes the NCAA's Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo, USA TODAY and X's Bracket Challenge Game.

It took just one game -- No. 9 Creighton's victory over No. 8 Louisville on Thursday -- to knock out more than half of those bracket entries, the NCAA said. And by the end of the opening day of Round 1, approximately 36,000 perfect brackets were left as No. 10 Arkansas, No. 11 Drake and No. 12 McNeese pulled off upsets.

That did, however, mark the highest number of unblemished brackets through one day since the 2019 Big Dance when there were around 60,000 remaining, per the NCAA.

So, after the first round wrapped up Friday, are there any perfect brackets still out there?

How many perfect March Madness brackets are left?

There are now 181 perfect brackets left entering the second round, according to the NCAA. This is the first time since 2019 that all brackets weren't busted in the opening round, per the NCAA. In last year's tournament, the final perfect bracket was knocked out in the second-to-last game of Round 1.

The Friday slate of games began with No. 9 Baylor beating No. 8 Mississippi State, bringing the number of perfect brackets down to roughly 22,000 in the process, the NCAA said. That number fell to around 8,500 when No. 12 Colorado State stunned No. 5 Memphis and it dropped to around 4,500 after No. 7 Saint Mary's rallied past No. 10 Vanderbilt.

There were fewer than 2,000 perfect brackets left after No. 6 Ole Miss avoided a collapse against No. 11 UNC, the NCAA said. Then, No. 10 New Mexico's upset of No. 7 Marquette did most of the damage as the number dipped below 600.

The combination of No. 8 UConn outlasting No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 6 Illinois cruising past No. 11 Xavier and No. 5 Oregon crushing No. 12 Liberty then left the number of perfect brackets at 181 entering the second round, according to the NCAA.

Has anyone ever had a perfect March Madness bracket?

There has never been a verifiable perfect March Madness bracket, according to the NCAA.

The odds of filling out a perfect bracket are 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808.

What's the longest a March Madness bracket has been perfect?

The longest a bracket has remained perfect was 49 games in the 2019 tourney, according to the NCAA. Ohio man Gregg Nigl broke the previous record of 39 by picking every game correctly until the second Sweet 16 contest, which was a No. 3 Purdue overtime win against No. 2 Tennessee.

How many perfect women's March Madness brackets are left?

There were approximately 5 million women's brackets submitted among major online games (Women's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS, Yahoo and USA TODAY), according to the NCAA. And after just two lower seeds won on Friday -- No. 9 Indiana and No. 10 Oregon -- roughly 83,000 perfect brackets remain entering the Day 2 of the first round, per the NCAA.

There were fewer than 20,000 perfect brackets left following the opening day of last year's tourney, according to the NCAA.

