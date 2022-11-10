Sixers Show Off ‘Brotherly Love' With 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

Sixers release City Edition uniforms that highlight 'Brotherly Love' originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

For their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, the Sixers decided to highlight Philadelphia's origins.

The team officially released City Edition jerseys Thursday morning with "City of Brotherly Love" printed across the chest.

Philadelphia natives Dawn Staley, Sonny Hill and Kahleah Copper narrated a promotional video for the uniforms.

Here's a look at several Sixers sporting the jerseys:

"The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied franchise with a proud tradition that connects to the rich history in our city of basketball love," the team wrote on its website. "With every generation comes a set of icons, stories, and indelible memories that we come to love and are inspired to share.

"Guided by the Greek translation of Philadelphia, meaning City of Brotherly Love, we recognize our game of basketball extends itself far beyond any single era, league, or team. Long-tenured high school and concrete rivalries, 1v1's, 3v3's, and 5v5's, the game and its traditions grew up here. The City Where A Game Became A Heritage."

The Sixers will wear their City Edition jerseys on "Spirit of 76" nights at Wells Fargo Center. Those will be on the following dates:

Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Jazz

Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 ET vs. Timberwolves

Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Hornets

Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Thunder

Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET vs. Celtics

Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Wizards

Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Bulls

Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Heat

The uniforms are now available to buy at SixersShop.com and will be in the Sixers' official team store starting Saturday when the team hosts the Hawks.

