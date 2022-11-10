BROTHERLY LOVE

Sixers Show Off ‘Brotherly Love' With 2022-23 City Edition Uniforms

Find out which games the Philadelphia 76ers will be wearing "City of Brotherly Love" across their chests

By Noah Levick

By Noah Levick

Sixers release City Edition uniforms that highlight 'Brotherly Love'

For their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, the Sixers decided to highlight Philadelphia's origins. 

The team officially released City Edition jerseys Thursday morning with "City of Brotherly Love" printed across the chest. 

Philadelphia natives Dawn Staley, Sonny Hill and Kahleah Copper narrated a promotional video for the uniforms.

Here's a look at several Sixers sporting the jerseys:

Tyrese Maxey hold basketball in uniform in front of Sixers pennants
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey
Joel Embiid dribbles basketball in 2022-23 Sixers City Edition jersey
Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid
James Harden spins basketball in Sixers uniform
Philadelphia 76ers
James Harden

"The Philadelphia 76ers are a storied franchise with a proud tradition that connects to the rich history in our city of basketball love," the team wrote on its website. "With every generation comes a set of icons, stories, and indelible memories that we come to love and are inspired to share.

NBC Sports

Powered by NBC Sports Philadelphia

MLB Free Agency 4 hours ago

Phillies Claim a Couple Pitchers From Giants, Trim 40-Man Roster

Philadelphia Eagles 6 hours ago

The 10 Wildest Eagles Stats at the (Almost) Halfway Point

"Guided by the Greek translation of Philadelphia, meaning City of Brotherly Love, we recognize our game of basketball extends itself far beyond any single era, league, or team. Long-tenured high school and concrete rivalries, 1v1's, 3v3's, and 5v5's, the game and its traditions grew up here. The City Where A Game Became A Heritage."

The Sixers will wear their City Edition jerseys on "Spirit of 76" nights at Wells Fargo Center. Those will be on the following dates:

  • Sunday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Jazz
  • Saturday, Nov. 19 at 7:30 ET vs. Timberwolves 
  • Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Hornets 
  • Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Thunder 
  • Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8:30 p.m. ET vs. Celtics 
  • Sunday, March 12 at 6 p.m. ET vs. Wizards 
  • Monday, March 20 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Bulls
  • Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Heat 

The uniforms are now available to buy at SixersShop.com and will be in the Sixers' official team store starting Saturday when the team hosts the Hawks.  

You can see all 30 NBA teams' City Edition jerseys here. 

