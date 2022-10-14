What to Know Jason Peters is ready to return to Philly on Sunday Night and play in some "nasty, vulgar" conditions. His endearing words toward the fans, of course.

A nine-time Pro Bowl pick and two-time All-Pro, Peters built a Hall of Fame-worthy career at left tackle for the Eagles that included a spot on the NFL’s Team of the Decade for the 2010s.

Peters spent last season with Chicago and signed this season with the Cowboys — you know, the Eagles' most-hated rival.

If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters.

The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in a much-anticipated game on Sunday Night Football. This time around, the matchup will look – and feel – a bit different for Peters.

The nine-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro spent 11 seasons in Philadelphia and won a Super Bowl title during his time there. But Peters isn't planning on taking it easy on his old team. Instead, he looks to hand the Eagles their first loss of the season.

“It's going to be a dogfight,” Peters said. “I had a few [former teammates] text me this morning. But they know what I bring to the table and they're going to be prepared for it, no doubt. But they know what's coming to them.”

This NFC East showdown will be a classic for more than one reason. The Eagles are currently the last undefeated team (5-0) in the league, and the Cowboys find themselves in the second spot of the NFC standings with a 4-1 record.

Philadelphia and Dallas have a longstanding history that goes back over six decades. The two teams have met each other 126 times (including four postseason games), with the Eagles winning 54 games and the Cowboys winning 72. The Cowboys have won the last three matchups, dating back to December 2020.

“... Both teams hate each other,” Peters said. “It always [has] been like that. Out of the East, I think that’s the biggest rivalry, the Eagles-[Cowboys] game. The roots run deep in this rivalry.”

The fans have no problem reminding you that the two teams, nor the fan bases, don't really get along.

“They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar, they're going to cuss at you,” Peters said of Eagles fans. “They're going to throw stuff at you, they pride themselves on that. Philly fans are the wildest fans out there to me.”

It's clear that Peters' return to Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Cowboys won't come with a hearty welcome. He was signed to Dallas earlier in the year after Tyron Smith, the team's starting left tackle, had surgery to repair a torn hamstring.

Peters has also been nursing a chest injury that kept him on the sidelines for the Cowboys' 22-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. And while Peters was originally expected to miss a few games, his health has appeared to improve drastically.

“I was at practice [on Wednesday] – I’m good, Peters said.”

While the NFL veteran may have had some good times in the City of Brotherly Love, his love has worn thin.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I got my first Super Bowl there. Like I said, I laid a lot of bricks. Philly, that’s my city. Just to go back, it’ll be great to beat ‘em.”

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how this fierce battle plays out.