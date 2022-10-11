Phillies

Phillies Take Game 1 Against the Braves! Here's the Game Times at Citizens Bank Park

By Corey Seidman

Phillies-Braves game times this weekend at Citizens Bank Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Games beat the Atlanta Braves Tuesday afternoon 7-6.

Also Tuesday, the times were announced for Games 3, 4 and 5 of the Phillies’ National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves. 

Game 2 Wednesday, the first pitch is at 4:35 p.m. still in Atlanta.

Game 3 Friday, the Phillies’ first home playoff game since 2011, starts at 4:37 p.m.

Game 4 Saturday at Citizens Bank Park begins at 2:07 p.m. 

Game 5 back in Atlanta Sunday is scheduled for a 4:37 p.m. first pitch.

Games 4 and 5 of the best-of-five series would only be played if necessary.

All will air on FS1. 

The series began Tuesday with the first two games taking place in Atlanta. The Phillies were 8-11 against the Braves in the regular season, 24-24 the prior three years.

