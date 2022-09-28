MLB Wild Card: Phillies Lose Again to Cubs With Brewers Not Far Behind

Phillies' September slide continues as Nola struggles and offense fizzles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CHICAGO -- Just when you thought it was going to be a September to remember for Aaron Nola, the old demons have surfaced again.

One bad inning. One bad loss.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Make that one very bad 4-2 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night for a Phillies team that is struggling so badly to lock down its first playoff berth in a decade that you now have to wonder if they can do it at all.

The Phils have lost nine of their last 12.

Not exactly what you'd call a finishing kick as they've fallen to 10-13 in September with eight games remaining in the season.

Nola was tagged for four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The Phillies' offense has generated just three runs in losing back-to-back nights to the Cubs. In Wednesday night's loss, the Phillies went 2 for 16 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

Meanwhile, a pair of rookies took it to the Phils.

In just his third big-league start, right-hander Hayden Wesneski held the Phillies to a run over five-plus innings.

Nola sailed through the first four innings then got torched in the fifth. The big hit was a three-run home run by Christopher Morel. Nola tried to ride a full-count fastball by Morel and the Cubs rookie buggy-whipped it over the left-field wall to break a 1-1 tie.

Morel, 23, is becoming a notable Phillies killer. In five games against the Phillies this season, he has three doubles, two homers and seven RBIs. Morel belted a solo homer against Zack Wheeler to help the Cubs beat the Phillies, 2-1, on Tuesday night.

The Cubs, playing out the string at 69-86, have beaten the Phillies in all five meetings between the teams this season. They are the new Miami Marlins, wreaking havoc on the Phillies' playoff chances.

The Phils’ lead over the Brewers shrunk to a half-game with Milwaukee’s win over St. Louis.

The Phillies and Cubs close out their season series on Thursday afternoon. The Phillies will send Ranger Suarez to the mound against right-hander Javier Assad. The Phils are desperate for a win. They are a desperate team.

The offense has come up small for the Phillies in the first two games of this series. One run Tuesday night. Just two Wednesday night. Bryce Harper has driven in all the runs. He had an RBI double Tuesday night and sacrifice fly and an RBI groundout Wednesday night.

Nola has had some well-documented problems in Septembers past. He had a 6.19 ERA in six starts last September and a 6.51 ERA in five starts in September 2019.

He appeared to be well on his way to rewriting the script this September. He had allowed just five runs in 21⅔ innings in his first four starts this September and opened Wednesday's game with four scoreless innings before the Cubs sent nine men to the plate and scored four times in the fifth.

The Phillies have not had a winning September since 2017. They have suffered some ugly late September collapses in recent years as their playoff drought reached a decade last year.

Last season, the Phillies lost six of their final seven.

In 2020, they lost seven of their final eight.

In 2019, they lost nine of their final 12.

In 2018, they lost nine of their final 11.

The pattern is continuing this September. The Phils have eight games to stop it and save their season.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube