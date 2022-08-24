Phillies 2023 schedule: 5 best road trips, home series for fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies are still fighting for a postseason berth this year, but on Wednesday the squad announced its 2023 slate - and it's a doozy.

The Phils play every single team in Major League Baseball next year, either at home or on the road, meaning if you want to see your favorite dudes take on a squad from around the league... you can! You just might have to travel a bit.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

But that's a beautiful part of baseball: seeing other parks, turning games into jaunts to other cities across the country, and really soaking up all of summer's pastime.

MORE: Phillies teammates take notice of Bryce Harper's huge night

So I've taken a look at the Phillies' 2023 schedule and found the out-of-Philly trips you should make, and also the home series you absolutely don't want to miss. I'm sure there will be no pushback at all to these picks.

Let's roll.

Road Trips

May 1-3 @ Dodgers

This one feels like a no-brainer. You get to travel to sunny Los Angeles, take in a game or two at storied Dodger Stadium, enjoy the warm weather during a period when Philly is still a little too brisk for my tastes, and watch one of the best collections of baseball talent in the entire sport in the Dodgers. Oh, and when Trea Turner is a Phillie next season you can rub it in Dodgers fans' faces.

May 15-17 @ Giants

Oracle Park seems like one of the absolute coolest places to take in a Major League Baseball game. Depending on how you felt about him you get to either heckle or say hi to Gabe Kapler. And once you're out there, San Francisco is surrounded by great food and gorgeous natural scenery. What an ideal trip. Honestly, this coincides with my birthday and my fiancée has always wanted to see a game at Oracle so I might see you there.

June 27-29 @ Cubs

I've heard so many folks wax poetic about Chicago in the summer, go on about how it's the perfect summer city, so late June sounds like the absolute ideal time to visit this gem of the Midwest. The Cubs aren't much to write home about these days as a team but Wrigley is still Wrigley, plus Seiya Suzuki is an entertaining ballplayer. And a nice Italian beef or Chicago-style hot dog sounds tremendous with a ballgame.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Sept. 4-6 @ Padres

The rare confluence of great team, great ballpark, and great destination. The Padres are going to be completely loaded next year. Petco Park is widely regarded as a top-tier place to enjoy a baseball game. And everything I've ever heard about the city - great beer, great weather, great tacos! - makes me want to hop on the first plane to San Diego International immediately and maybe never return.

Sept. 18-20 @ Braves

There's nothing like beating an in-division rival on the road when the games mean something, and I have a feeling both teams here will be competing for playoff positioning in late September. Also, while the Braves no longer actually play in Atlanta, the city of Atlanta is a tremendous place to spend a few days. The people are delightful and the sights, sounds, and eats are equally so. Enjoy.

BONUS: Aug. 20 vs. Nationals in Williamsport, Pennsylvania

The Phils travel up to Williamsport, Pennsylaniva, next year to take on the Nats in the 2023 MLB Little League Classic. It's a Sunday which means you can make a weekend out of it, heading up to the nexus of youth baseball during its annual peak, and take in some extremely unique baseball right here in the Keystone State - while still considering it a road trip. A win-win.

Home Series

May 9-10 vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are one of baseball's most electric young teams, almost always guaranteed to put on a show. So when they come to town it's kind of a no-brainer to go watch guys like Vladdy and Teoscar light it up at CBP.

July 14-16 vs. Padres

More Padres? More Padres. They're going to be baseball's most-talked-about squad next season and they're coming to Philly to play four (4!) games in three days. Go spend a sun-soaked Saturday enjoying the action for 18 innings.

July 24-26 vs. Orioles

If you missed it, the Orioles are suddenly incredibly fun. They have young talent (Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins) and an undeniable vibe around their squad. If they keep it up next year, you won't want to miss MLB's next big thing.

Aug. 28-30 vs. Angels

Ah, the Angels. Baseball's most confounding franchise. They're a rudderless team as a whole but they still employ mega-stars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani (for now), plus it'll be Mickey Moniak's revenge series! (Okay, probably not.)

Sept. 21-24 vs. Mets

A late-season series against the Phillies' most hated division rivals, a four-day battle royale for NL East supremacy down in South Philly as summer wanes and postseason baseball beckons? I don't think I need to sell this one.