Oh, Baby! Kayla and Bryce Harper Announce Their 2nd Child Is on the Way

House Harper will soon be adding a new member. Bryce and Kayla Harper announced Monday morning that their second child is on the way.

The announcement came the morning after Father's Day.

The Harpers had their first child, son Krew, last August. Lil' guy is already getting some lessons in the cage.

Harper, in the second year of a 13-year contract, said this on the day he was introduced by the Phils:

"Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family. At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they're from Philly."

Didn't take long.

