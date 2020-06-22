Oh, Baby! Kayla and Bryce Harper Announce Their 2nd Child Is on the Way

House Harper will soon be adding a new member. Bryce and Kayla Harper announced Monday morning that their second child is on the way.
The announcement came the morning after Father's Day.
The Harpers had their first child, son Krew, last August. Lil' guy is already getting some lessons in the cage.
Harper, in the second year of a 13-year contract, said this on the day he was introduced by the Phils:
"Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family. At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they're from Philly."
NBC Sports
Didn't take long.
Subscribe and rate the Phillies Talk podcast:
Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Spotify / Stitcher / Art19 / YouTube
More on the Phillies
- Coronavirus outbreak in Clearwater hits 5 Phillies players
- The inside story of Chase Utley’s famous parade speech
- The World Series afterparty at Pat Burrell’s house
- MLB players counter league's proposal by calling for 10 more games
- Several key Phillies won't have time to start as slowly as they did in 2019
Copyright CSNPH - CSN PHI