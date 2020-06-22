bryce baby

Oh, Baby! Kayla and Bryce Harper Announce Their 2nd Child Is on the Way

Kayla and Bryce Harper announced on Instagram Monday that they are expecting their second child with the caption 'Girl Dad'

By Corey Seidman

Bryce Harper and Kayla Harper
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and his wife Kayla Harper.

House Harper will soon be adding a new member. Bryce and Kayla Harper announced Monday morning that their second child is on the way.

Girl dad!😍

The announcement came the morning after Father's Day.

The Harpers had their first child, son Krew, last August. Lil' guy is already getting some lessons in the cage.

Harper, in the second year of a 13-year contract, said this on the day he was introduced by the Phils:

"Beyond the money, years were important to me, being able to put down some roots and grow a family. At the end of this, I could have a couple of kids and they could be able to say they're from Philly."

Didn't take long.

