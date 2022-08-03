Noah Syndergaard to make Phillies debut Thursday night at Citizens Bank Park originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ATLANTA -- There will be some new/old faces in the Phillies' lineup when they return to Citizens Bank Park to begin a four-game series against the Washington Nationals on Thursday night.

Noah Syndergaard, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels at Tuesday's deadline, will be on the mound for his Phillies debut. He will oppose Washington right-hander Paolo Espino.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In addition to Syndergaard, the Phils are expected to trot out their new center fielder, Brandon Marsh, who was acquired in a separate deal with the Angels on Tuesday.

Reliever David Robertson, acquired in a deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, has joined the team and was in the bullpen for Wednesday's game.

Robertson was with the Phillies in 2019 and 2020 but pitched in just seven games after sustaining an elbow injury early in the first year of his two-year, $23 million deal with the club.

"I'm going to try to play this time," he joked before Wednesday's game.

Thursday's game against Washington could also mark the return of second baseman Jean Segura to the Phillies' starting lineup. He is fully recovered from a broken right ring finger, suffered when he was hit by a pitch May 31.

Segura has been playing on minor-league rehab at Triple A Lehigh Valley. Manager Rob Thomson said he wanted to speak with Segura on Wednesday night to gauge the player's readiness, but all indications are positive and suggest Segura is a go.

Segura's return could mean Bryson Stott, who has been filling in at second, gets more time as shortstop and that could take a bite out of Didi Gregorius' playing time. Gregorius entered Wednesday hitting just .110 (8 for 73) since July 1.

Manager Rob Thomson was noncommittal when asked about how the shortstop situation would play out with Segura back.

"We're working through that," he said. "Jean will need days off. He's not going to be able to run right through the end of the season. We're working through that."

Thomson said Segura would likely hit down in the order to start.

Syndergaard has not pitched since July 25 when he delivered 5⅔ innings of one-run ball for the Angels against Kansas City. He will be pitching on nine days' rest.

Syndergaard was due in Philadelphia for a workout Wednesday. Kyle Gibson will work out as well. He missed his last start to be with his family after the death of his grandmother.

Gibson will pitch Friday night against Washington, Ranger Suarez on Saturday night and Aaron Nola on Sunday.

Subscribe to Phillies Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube