MLB Home Run Derby 2022: Kyle Schwarber to Rep Phillies

NL HR leader Kyle Schwarber will rep Phillies in Home Run Derby

The National League leader in home runs will represent the Phillies in the 2022 Home Run Derby as Kyle Schwarber announced Tuesday via Instagram that he will participate.

Schwarber, whose 28 longballs trail only AL leader Aaron Judge's 30, had been weighing the pros and cons.

He entered the Derby in 2018 and three of the last four players standing that year are now Phillies. Schwarber snuck past Rhys Hoskins in the semifinals, out-homering him 21 to 20, before losing 19-18 to Bryce Harper in the finals. Schwarber hit 55 homers in all that night.

Participating in the Home Run Derby is not an open-and-shut decision for most players, especially those who have already experienced it. It can tire a player out during a precious day off and some have come out the other side feeling it affected their swing.

The 2022 Home Run Derby from Dodger Stadium will take place next Monday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Beyond Schwarber, this year's eight-man field includes Pete Alonso, Ronald Acuña Jr., Albert Pujols and Juan Soto, with more spots to be filled.

