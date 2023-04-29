How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft: Key dates, start times, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There was a frenzy of activity in the first three rounds of the NFL draft.

It began with two quarterbacks being selected with the first two picks for just the ninth time in modern draft history, with Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Carolina Panthers and C.J. Stroud going second to the Houston Texans.

There were a series of trades, including the Texans trading up to the No. 3 pick to take defensive end Will Anderson with the second of their back-to-back picks.

The Indianapolis Colts then used the fourth pick to select quarterback Anthony Richardson, making it the fourth time in modern draft history that QBs were selected with three of the first four picks, and the first time in history that three black quarterbacks were selected in the top 10.

The Detroit Lions made the surprise selection of the first round, using the No. 12 pick to add running back Jahmyr Gibbs to their crowded backfield.

It all made for some very clear winners and losers after day one of the draft.

With talented prospects still on the board heading into Day 3, expect more trades and surprises as the draft concludes on Saturday with the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds. Here’s what to know about this year’s event:

When is the 2023 NFL Draft?

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held throughout a three-day span starting on Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. Here are when the rounds will start for each day:

Round 1 (Thursday): 8 p.m. ET

Rounds 2-3 (Friday): 7 p.m. ET

Rounds 4-7 (Saturday): 12 p.m. ET

Where is the NFL draft in 2023?

Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., is the host location of the 2023 NFL Draft. It is the city’s first time hosting the event.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will broadcast the 2023 NFL Draft.

Where to stream the 2023 NFL Draft

The draft will be available to stream on WatchESPN, CBS Sports HQ, NFL.com and fuboTV (free trial).