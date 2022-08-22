Eagles Training Camp 2022: Stock Up, Stock Down After 2nd Preseason Game

Eagles stock up, stock down after 2nd preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

CLEVELAND — The Eagles are leaving Ohio after two joint practices and a preseason game on Sunday.

The Eagles won 21-20, but the week was about getting better and evaluating the roster.

The Eagles will be heading to Miami this week for joint practices with the Dolphins on Wednesday and Thursday before their third and final preseason game next Saturday night.

But before that, let’s get to the latest stock watch:

Stock up

C Cam Jurgens: There’s only one Jason Kelce but the Eagles might have found the next-best thing. Jurgens has been fun to watch all summer and he’s now doing it in games. The rookie from Nebraska is really to watch in the open field. He was out there for just two series but they were good.

Cam Jurgens in the open field is a sight to behold 😳👀 pic.twitter.com/bT6xGYjheE — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 21, 2022

WR Deon Cain: There might not be room on the roster for Cain, but he’s deserving of a spot. The former sixth-round pick from Indy had a 23-yard catch and a 24-yard catch back-to-back from Gardner Minshew. Minshew and Cain have had a rapport all summer.

WR Devon Allen: We finally got to see that world class speed from the Olympic hurdler. He broke free of former Eagle Lavert Hill in the third quarter and caught a 55-yard touchdown bomb. He celebrated by hurdling in the end zone. Aside from the game, he started to make some plays in practice this week.

HELLO, DEVON ALLEN 😳😲pic.twitter.com/mSuOe2wiVG — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 21, 2022

RB Boston Scott/Kenny Gainwell: Scott accounted for 44 of 76 yards on the Eagles’ opening drive. The veteran backup running back has been solid since returning from a concussion. And then after Scott came out of the game, Gainwell performed well too. Scott had 10 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown while Gainwell had 11 for 46 and a touchdown of his own.

CB Josh Jobe: The rookie UDFA from Alabama might have already played his way onto the roster. He’s moved ahead of several cornerbacks this summer and has been working as the second-team corner opposite Zech McPhearson. Jobe on Sunday had a nice open-field tackle early in the first half and then had a PBU near the end of the half.

OL Jack Anderson: If the Eagles keep 10 offensive linemen, Anderson would be my pick. He can play guard and can even take snaps at center in a pinch. He had a good game with the second-team OL against the Browns. In fact, that entire second team looked really good: Andre Dillard, Anderson, Jurgens, Sua Opeta and Jack Driscoll.

DB Ugo Amadi: The Eagles got Amadi as the return in the JJAW trade. The Seahawks were going to cut him anyway, but Amadi made some plays on Sunday despite coming to the Eagles so late.

Stock down

LB Davion Taylor: The third-year linebacker has looked good this summer but struggled against the Browns. He had a few missed tackles and struggled to get off blocks.

DB Andre Chachere: Working as a nickel cornerback (he’s naturally a safety) Chachere had a chance to get a sack and couldn’t bring the QB down. He did have a nice tackle at the goal line but he gave up a few plays. Josiah Scott has basically done the opposite of Chachere this summer; a natural nickel working as a safety. But Scott has performed better.

DE Matt Leo: The internationally exempt Leo has been with the Eagles since 2020 and he still doesn’t look like he belongs. I give the 30-year-old former plumber a lot of credit for chasing this dream and there’s no downside to keeping him because he doesn’t count on the roster, but I just haven’t seen anything that makes him worth keeping around.

CB Kary Vincent Jr.: In a crowded cornerback room, some had high hopes for Vincent, the former track star from LSU. Even though Vincent has been with the Eagles since last season, he’s been passed by a few guys on the depth chart and didn’t have a very good game on Sunday. I think Jobe, Tay Gowan and Mac McCain III are all ahead of him at this point.

QB Carson Strong: I was really hoping to see Strong get some playing time in this game and it didn’t really happen. He got in there at the very end of the game, handed off five times and then threw an incompletion. Strong barely gets any practice reps, he’s barely played in the preseason and it’s disappointing. This was the biggest-name UDFA the Eagles signed and he can’t even get on the field.

