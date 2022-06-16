Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles Rebranding in 2022 With New Wordmark

The team on Thursday announced a new wordmark the franchise will use on all public materials in the future

By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles have gone through a lot of changes this offseason, but here’s one more.

The team on Thursday announced a new wordmark the franchise will use on all public materials in the future. This wordmark does not replace the Eagles head, which remains the primary logo.

Here’s a first look at the new wordmark:

This new wordmark will replace the old boxy logo they’ve used for many years.

Many fans will presumably not like the new wordmark — change is hard — but it’s been a pretty good few months if this is the biggest problem you have with the Eagles’ offseason.

