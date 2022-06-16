Eagles rebranding in 2022 with new wordmark originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles have gone through a lot of changes this offseason, but here’s one more.
The team on Thursday announced a new wordmark the franchise will use on all public materials in the future. This wordmark does not replace the Eagles head, which remains the primary logo.
Here’s a first look at the new wordmark:
Local
Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.
This new wordmark will replace the old boxy logo they’ve used for many years.
Many fans will presumably not like the new wordmark — change is hard — but it’s been a pretty good few months if this is the biggest problem you have with the Eagles’ offseason.
Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast
Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube