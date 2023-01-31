Eagles get good news on Dickerson’s injury for Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles got some good news back on Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson.

Dickerson suffered a hyperextended right elbow in the NFC Championship Game but is expected to play in Super Bowl LVII against the Chiefs, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Phew.

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane first reported the news.

Dickerson, 24, suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship Game. He missed the final 13 offensive snaps of that game but returned to the field with a brace on his elbow for the celebration.

With Dickerson expected to be ready for Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12, the Eagles should have all 22 offensive and defensive starters available yet again. That’s remarkable.

Having their Pro Bowl left guard healthy in a game against the Chiefs and All-Pro Chris Jones is incredibly important. Jones is the kind of player who will keep offensive coaches up at night and he got more snaps this season on the defensive right, which means he’ll spend a lot of the Super Bowl going against Dickerson.

The Eagles this season have boasted the best offensive line in the NFL and that came in handy in their 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Along with Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, Dickerson was the third Pro Bowler on that line this season. The other two starters — Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo — were named Pro Bowl alternates.

The Eagles drafted Dickerson with the No. 37 overall pick last season despite a laundry list of significant injuries during his college career. But they knew if the Alabama product could stay healthy in the NFL, he boasted perennial All-Pro ability. We started to see that in 2022.

While Dickerson is notoriously hard on himself — “I’ve pretty much been awful,” he said in November — he took huge strides in his second NFL season and was really solid all year. Dickerson was ranked as the No. 16 guard in the entire league this season by ProFootballFocus. Worth noting that Seumalo ranked 9th.

In 671 pass blocking snaps this season, Dickerson gave up just 1 sack and just three quarterback hits. And he’s been a mauler for the Eagles’ impressive run game.