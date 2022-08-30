Eagles Announce 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: All the roster moves to 53 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.
A few days ago the Eagles had 81 players so they had a lot of moves to make. In the middle of it all, they traded for defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.
Here are all the moves they made to get to 53:
The released veterans:
WR Deon Cain
T Le’Raven Clark
S Anthony Harris
TE Richard Rodgers
S Jaquiski Tartt
C Cameron Tom
They waived:
WR Devon Allen
C/G Jack Anderson
G/T Kayode Awosika
CB Josh Blackwell
RB Kennedy Brooks
S Andre Chachere
WR Britain Covey
LB Christian Elliss
CB Mario Goodrich
CB Tay Gowan
WR John Hightower
RB Jason Huntley
DE Matt Leo
CB Mac McCain
QB Reid Sinnett
LB JaCoby Stevens
QB Carson Strong
TE Noah Togiai
CB Kary Vincent
DT Marvin Wilson
DT Renell Wren
They waived/injured:
DT Kobe Smith (he’ll revert to IR if he’s unclaimed)
They placed on IR:
WR Greg Ward
