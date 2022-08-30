Eagles Announce 53-Man Roster for 2022 Season

Eagles 2022 roster cuts: All the roster moves to 53 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 season.

A few days ago the Eagles had 81 players so they had a lot of moves to make. In the middle of it all, they traded for defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Here are all the moves they made to get to 53:

The released veterans:

WR Deon Cain

T Le’Raven Clark

S Anthony Harris

TE Richard Rodgers

S Jaquiski Tartt

C Cameron Tom

They waived:

WR Devon Allen

C/G Jack Anderson

G/T Kayode Awosika

CB Josh Blackwell

RB Kennedy Brooks

S Andre Chachere

WR Britain Covey

LB Christian Elliss

CB Mario Goodrich

CB Tay Gowan

WR John Hightower

RB Jason Huntley

DE Matt Leo

CB Mac McCain

QB Reid Sinnett

LB JaCoby Stevens

QB Carson Strong

TE Noah Togiai

CB Kary Vincent

DT Marvin Wilson

DT Renell Wren

They waived/injured:

DT Kobe Smith (he’ll revert to IR if he’s unclaimed)

They placed on IR:

WR Greg Ward

