Isaac Seumalo Heading to Injured Reserve With Knee Injury Putting More Stress on Eagles Offensive Line

Eagles to put another starting offensive lineman on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Isaac Seumalo is headed for Injured Reserve, which means the Eagles’ starting left guard will miss at least three games with the knee injury he suffered in the Rams loss Sunday.

Seumalo was injured midway through the second quarter during a Miles Sanders run, one play before the Eagles scored their first touchdown.

Seumalo is the fourth starting offensive line to suffer a significant injury this year. Right guard Brandon Brooks is out indefinitely with a torn Achilles, left tackle Andre Dillard is out for the year with a biceps injury and Lane Johnson missed the opener after ankle surgery but returned Sunday.

Doug Pederson said Seumalo will be placed on “short-term IR,” which isn’t an actual list, but he was just saying the Eagles don’t believe Seumalo’s injury is season-ending. The NFL’s 2020 IR rules allow teams to bring an unlimited number of players back from IR after three weeks.

He will miss at a minimum games against the Bengals, 49ers and Steelers and be eligible to return for a Week 6 game against the Ravens at the Linc.

Matt Pryor replaced Seumalo on Sunday, but Pederson did not name a starter for this Sunday's game against the Bengals at the Linc.

Pederson on Monday gave Pryor’s performance against the Rams mixed reviews.

“Pryor came in and actually did some good things,” Pederson said. “It wasn’t perfect, there were some calls that he missed and you could see he and (Jason) Kelce kind of talking after plays and between plays. That’s just part of being a backup.”

The Eagles claimed veteran interior lineman Jamon Brown from the Bears last week. He was inactive Sunday but could be an option at left guard, although he’s played mainly right guard in his six-year career.

Nate Herbig, the top backup guard, is currently playing right guard.

Rookie Jack Driscoll, the Eagles’ opening-day right tackle, could get some work at left guard, but he’s mainly worked at tackle so far.

The only other interior lineman on the roster is Sua Opeta, an undrafted rookie who’s never played in an NFL game.

Seumalo, the Eagles' third-round pick in 2016, started the first two games of 2017 before losing his job to Stefen Wisniewski. He replaced Wiz halfway through 2018 and has started 30 straight games at left guard.

This injury means only five Eagles will have started every game since opening day of last year — Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Kelce, Rodney McLeod and Carson Wentz.

