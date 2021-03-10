Ben Simmons Surprises His Brother With an Incredible Car in a Touching Video

Ben Simmons surprises brother with insane car in touching video originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers star Ben Simmons lives a fairly guarded life off the court, usually only posting curated snapshots of his life from professional photographers to his social media accounts.

But on Tuesday night, the three-time All-Star launched an impromptu Instagram Live that was a surprisingly intimate look into his family life.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the 160-second video, Simmons called his half-brother, Sean Tribe, to wish Tribe a happy birthday - and then came in with a serious surprise.

"I've got to show you something. You know I love cars. [Walks into the garage and shows Tribe a brand new car] So that's your car."

At that point, Tribe broke out into laughter, and quickly was moved to tears by his brother's generosity - which Simmons thoroughly enjoyed.

"I've got you crying on the live?!" Simmons joked when he noticed Tribe was tearing up. There were roughly 8,000 people watching in the Live at that point, but that's a pretty small price to pay for such a sick car.

I'm no car genius (I don't even drive) but from a cursory Internet search, this looks to me like an Audi SQ8, which Car and Driver says starts at $90,195. Not a bad birthday present!

In an age when athletes have very little to gain from truly sharing their personal lives, and so much to gain from protecting themselves and their loved ones by going quiet off the court, it's really cool to see Simmons broadcast a moment like this for his fans. The 24-year-old star really seems to have a great head on his shoulders.