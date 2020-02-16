NBA’s Brightest Stars Set to Take Court in Chicago for All-Star Game

The NBA’s biggest stars will take the court at Chicago’s United Center on Sunday night in the 69th annual NBA All-Star Game.

Teams led by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will do battle in the annual game, which will have a significantly different format than in previous editions as the league honors the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a January helicopter crash.

The first three quarters of the game will be scored separately, with the winning team of each quarter scoring a donation to their respective Chicago-based charities. Team LeBron will play for the Chicago Scholars Foundation, a group aiming to provide college access, success mentoring and a career support program to Chicago’s youth. Team Giannis will play for After School Matters, a group providing after-school and summer program opportunities for more than 19,000 Chicago teens every year.

In the fourth and final quarter, a “Final Target Score” will be set, and the first team to reach the number will be declared the winner.

James’ team will feature his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, who will start alongside Houston’s James Harden, Los Angeles’ Kawhi Leonard and Dallas’ Luka Doncic.

On Team Giannis, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, Boston’s Kemba Walker and Atlanta’s Trae Young will join Antetokounmpo in the starting five.

Former Bulls star Jimmy Butler, now playing for the Miami Heat, will be one of Team Giannis’ reserves, joining Bam Adebayo, Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Kyle Lowry and Khris Middleton.

Team LeBron will have Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Nikokla Jokic, Ben Simmons, Domantas Sabonis, Jayson Tatum and Russell Westbrook on its bench for the game.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Central time, and the game will air on TNT.