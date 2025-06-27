The 2025 NBA Draft is still going on for those who didn't hear their names called.
Fifty-nine players were selected in the two-night draft, with Jahmai Mashack being the last pick going to Memphis. The New York Knicks had a second-rounder docked for tampering violations in 2022 when signing Jalen Brunson,
Ryan Nembhard, Caleb Love and Hunter Dickinson were among the notable undrafted rookies who now have a new home.
Here's what to know as players sign different deals, such as two-way contracts or Exhibit 10 deals and more:
2025 NBA Draft undrafted rookies tracker
Nembhard, Dickinson and Love are all headed to the Western Conference. Here's a running list:
- Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga: Dallas Mavericks (two-way)
- Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas: New Orleans Pelicans (two-way)
- Caleb Love, G, Arizona: Portland Trail Blazers (two-way)
- Eric Dixon, F, Villanova: Los Angeles Lakers (two-way)
- Mark Sears, G, Alabama: Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)
- RJ Luis Jr., F, St. John's: Utah Jazz (two-way)
- Hunter Sallis, G/F, Wake Forest: Philadelphia 76ers (two-way)
- Vlad Goldin, C, Michigan: Miami Heat (two-way)
- Miles Kelly, G, Auburn: Mavericks (two-way)
- Dylan Cardwell, C, Auburn: Sacramento Kings (two-way)
- Steve Settle III, F, Temple: Heat (Exhibit 10)
- RJ Davis, G, UNC: Lakers (Exhibit 10)
- Augustas Marčiulionis, G, Saint Mary's: Lakers (Exhibit 10)
- Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa: Oklahoma City Thunder (Exhibit 10)
- Chucky Hepburn, G, Louisville: Toronto Raptors (two-way)
- Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis: Mavericks (Exhibit 10)
- Igor Miličić Jr., F, Tennessee: 76ers (Exhibit 10)
This is a developing story and will be updated...