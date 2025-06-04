Suns hiring Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott as next head coach: Report

The Phoenix Suns' coaching carousel has made another stop.

Phoenix is hiring Cleveland Cavaliers assistant Jordan Ott to be the franchise's next head coach, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Wednesday.

Ott and fellow Cavs assistant Johnnie Bryant reportedly were among the finalists for the Suns' head coaching job. Suns star Devin Booker was involved in the hiring process and had Ott as his top choice, Charania reported.

Ott will become the Suns' eighth head coach since the franchise selected Booker in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. Only one of Ott's predecessors has held onto his position for more than two years (Monty Williams, 2019-23).

Phoenix has fired its head coach after each of the last three seasons. Williams was fired after a second straight second-round playoff exit in 2022-23, Frank Vogel was one-and-done after a first-round playoff defeat in 2023-24 and Mike Budenholzer's lone season with the team resulted in a 36-46 record with no playoff berth.

Ott has been coaching in the NBA since 2012. His previous stops include the Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers and Cavaliers.

One player Ott may not get the opportunity to coach in Phoenix is Kevin Durant. The 15-time All-Star is expected to have a "robust market of approximately four to six seriously interested teams this offseason," Charania reported.

