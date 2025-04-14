NBA

Suns fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after missing playoffs in lone season

Phoenix has fired three coaches in as many years with Budenholzer as the latest casualty.

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Phoenix Suns are once again looking for a new head coach.

Mike Budenholzer was fired on Monday following a 36-46 season in which the Suns finished 11th in the Western Conference, missing the Play-In Tournament by three games.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported news of the firing and the team later confirmed the decision.

"Competing at the highest level remains our goal, and we failed to meet expectations this season," the Suns' statement read. "Our fans deserve better. Change is needed."

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

This is the third straight year that the Suns have fired their head coach, with Monty Williams canned in 2023 and Frank Vogel let go in 2024. Phoenix won 45 games in 2022-23, then 49 games in 2023-24 before regressing this season to 36.

Budenholzer's team was third-worst on defense in the NBA and went just 10-18 after the All-Star break as the squad plummeted out of contention.

The Suns have one of the most expensive rosters in the NBA, led by a trio of stars in Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The experiment of adding Durant and Beal hasn't worked out for new owner Mat Ishbia, as the team has gone downhill since losing in the 2021 NBA Finals -- ironically to Budenholzer's Milwaukee Bucks.

NBA

NBA 38 mins ago

Luka Dončić edges Steph Curry, LeBron James for top-selling NBA jersey

NBA 3 hours ago

NBA Play-In Tournament records for points, rebounds and more

Booker, Durant and Beal -- who make more than $50 million each annually -- are all under contract for next season. Other players on the books include Cody Martin, Nick Richards, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.

Here are five things to know about Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker.

This article tagged under:

NBA
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us